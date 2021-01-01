From radius
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Smartwatch with Included 3 Straps Bundle White Music 0100212021 BerryPinkTeal
Advertisement
IN THE BOX: 1x Garmin Forerunner 245, 3x Silicone Straps Evaluates your current training status to indicate if youre undertraining or overdoing it; offers additional performance monitoring features Get free adaptive training plans from Garmin Coach, or create your own custom workouts on our Garmin Connect online fitness community Provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more Silicone Straps: Change the straps to suit your mood.