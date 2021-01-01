From ess & craft
Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Titanium with Orange Band Gift Box Bundle +HD Screen Protectors Portable Charger CarWall Adapters Protective Case.
Advertisement
[GARMIN FENIX 6 GIFT BOX BUNDLE + INSIDER TIPS PDF] - Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire Multi-Sport GPS Training Watch, HD Screen Protectors Film (4-Pack), Portable Charger, USB Charging Adapters for Car/Wall & Protective Case Packed in Gift Box +Garmin fenix 6 Insider Tips PDF (created directly with the Garmin team) emailed with every purchase [18% LARGER SCREEN & ALL NEW PACEPRO] - Brand new upgrades for the fenix 6 include a huge sunlight-readable screen (18% larger than previous models!) & PacePro which provides grade-adjusted pace guidance throughout your activity plus environmentally adjusted VO2 max and training status estimates [PULSEOX + MAPS/NAVIGATION] - PulseOx tracks the hemoglobin in your blood and assesses your acclimatization on high-altitude climbs! + Full-Color Maps for at-a-glance navigation. [SPOTIFY & MUSIC & GARMIN PAY] - Download Spotify playlists directly to your wrist and stream wirelessly (Spotify Premium requ