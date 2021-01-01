Garment Clothes Rack Floor Coat Rack Shoes Rack Multifunctional Home Bedroom Hanging Shelf Home Indoor Furniture-Coffee

Specifications: Material: IronColor: Coffee, White, BlackOverall Size: (L)X(W)X(H) 60x36x152cm /23.62'x14.17'x59.84'(appr.)Features:? A concise and practical clothes rack for indoor or outdoor use? It can be retracted when it is not in use to meet your storage demands? Made of iron pipe and fine workmanship, it features good hand feel and a long lifespan? The tough pipe and solid structure offer better bearing capacity? It is equipped with two layers shelf for your convenient storage? Easy to assemble and maintainPackage Included:1 x Clothes Holder (rack only, excluding other decorations)Instruction is not included. Hope a nice day! Notice: Please allow slight deviation of measurement due to manual measurement. Due to different producing batches, product details might be a little different. Due to different monitors and different light, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item.