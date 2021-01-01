From gracie oaks
Garlic Keeper,Ceramic Garlic Jar Storage Garlic Collection Vented Hollow Pumpkin Shape Stoneware Garlic Container With Lid
Advertisement
Garlic keeper, it gives garlic a place of its own. Super cute hollow pumpkin shape jar and is a great addition on your counter top. A nice feature of this garlic keeper is the 12 round holes that lets the contents breathe keeping a constant aroma. It body show what kind of things it is contain. The beautiful white ceramic light color will complement any kitchen. Bamboo lid add rustic style to this garlic container.