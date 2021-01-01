Garland Rug Town Square Silver 6'x9' Indoor Area Rug

Style and value are what you get with this Town Square area rug from Garland Rug. Designed specifically for someone seeking value and style. The square design on this rug will be the perfect accent for any room. Great for that first apartment, college dorm room, living room, home office, or any room needing a classic update. Town Square is machine tufted low pile level loop in Olefin yarn on traditional action back backing. Action back may require the use of a rug pad or gripper depending on floor type. Please Note that size and color representation are subject to manufacturing variance and may not be exact. Also note that monitor settings may vary from computer to computer and may distort actual colors. Photos are as accurate as possible; however, colors may vary slightly in person due to flash photography and differences in monitor settings. Each rug/carpet is manufactured with the same colors as pictured; however they can be manufactured from slightly different dye lots". Meaning when the yarn is dyed it can vary in shade ever so slightly."