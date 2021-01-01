Trademark Fine Art 'Garland Not In Kansas' Canvas Art by Gregory Constantine

Artist: Gregory ConstantineSubject: TypographyStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features A quote about Kansas on a white background.Greg Constantine has always mixed humor with academic information of integrity in the lectures given during his 43 years as a professor of art at Andrews University, as well as dozens of off-campus presentations in the United States and Europe. During this same period, he directed 15 summer sessions to European museums and cathedrals. He journeyed an additional 19 times to Europe for his own enrichment or in connection with his several art exhibits and publication debuts. Constantine was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and earned his Bachelor of Arts from Andrews in 1960, then his Master of Fine Arts degree from Michigan State University in 1968. He has been referred to as an evangelist of art, but his mission is to introduce people to his world of art and artists, not necessarily to convert them into being artists. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.