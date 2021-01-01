From furniture of america

Furniture of America Garhardt 30-in White Modern/Contemporary Writing Desk | IDF-DK916WH

$266.07
In stock
Description

Mixing a gold finish base with a colored top, this contemporary writing desk offers a compact footprint perfect for a bedroom or living room nook. The desktop features a built-in USB and electrical panel that create easy access to plug in your laptop or charge your phone while you work. Clean and sleek, this writing desk is a fun addition that perks up any decor. Furniture of America Garhardt 30-in White Modern/Contemporary Writing Desk | IDF-DK916WH

