Gladiator GARF30FDGB 31 Inch Wide 17.8 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated All Fridge Refrigerator Black Refrigeration Appliances Full Size Refrigerators

Gladiator GARF30FDGB 31 Inch Wide 17.8 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated All Fridge Refrigerator
Gladiator GARF30FDGB 31 Inch Wide 17.8 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated All Fridge Refrigerator The Industry’s Only Step-to-Open All Refrigerator makes it easy to stock up when your hands are full of party trays or a case of beverages. Plus, its robust styling fits right in with other Gladiator® products in the garage. Pair it with our Upright Freezer so you can also keep snacks and more properly frozen. Note: Refrigerator contents may freeze if room temperatures reach 32°F (0°C) or below. Monitor food and beverages frequently for freezing, freshness and taste when using the refrigerator in cold locations. Features: 17.8 Cu. Ft. of storage provides ample space for plenty of food Interior light for accessibility in dark locations or at night Revolutionary step-to-open functionality, when your hands are full, your refrigerator is still easily opened Specifications: Refrigerator Capacity: 17.8 Cu. Ft. Freezer Capacity: Cu. Ft. Total Capacity: 17.8 Cu. Ft. Crisper Bins: No Height: 72-1/4" Depth: 32-3/8" Width: 30-7/8" Voltage: 120V Freezerless Full Size Refrigerators Black