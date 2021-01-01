Trio Supply House Gardner Modern And Contemporary Dark Brown Finished Grey Fabric Upholstered Dining Chair (Set Of 4)

A luxurious, deep button back chair with a dark brown finished frame upholstered in cool grey woven polyester fabric. This tufted dining side chair sits perfectly around dining table for an elegant appeal throughout your dining room. Constructed of solid rubberwood frame, the Gardner is built to last. The Gardner dining chair has a classic shape, that is accented by elegant diamond tufting with matching buttons. sleekly designed, the Gardner dining chair will be a good choice as dining chair in your kitchen or dining room. It could also be used as an accent chair by the study desk. With simple yet statement design principles, this is a timeless piece that will look great for years to come. Made in Malaysia, the Gardner requires assembly. Upholstery Color: Beige