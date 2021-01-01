Modern and contemporary 5-piece dining setTable and Chairs legs: Dark brown wood finishingFabric upholstered seat and back of chairsPadded seatButton-tufting designAssembly requiredMade in Malaysia.The Gardner modern and contemporary 5-piece dark brown finished beige fabric upholstered dining set?will open up your dining room with its sleek dining table and four dining chairs. Its compact size table with four chairs suits a family with children or a couple that likes to entertain. The Gardner collection is clean with classic button-tufting features, a true contemporary and trendy design. Practical yet stunning, the Gardner can find a place in any home. Constructed from sturdy rubberwood, this 5-piece dining set will last the test of time. Dark brown finishing wood matching with neutral beige polyester fabric, the Gardner dinette will go well with the contemporary setting in your dining room. Made in Malaysia, the Gardner requires assembly.