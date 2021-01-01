Gardening Gloves for WomenMen Rose Pruning Thorn amp Cut Proof Elbow Length Durable Cowhide Leather Garden Work Gloves XS YELLOW

Best Quality Guranteed. STRENGTH AND DURABILITYOur thorn proof gardening gloves made of 100% natural premium thick cowhide leather that ensures wear resistance & puncture resistance, to prevent hands and forearms from puncture and bloody and painful scratches. THORN-PROOF/PUNCYURE RESISTANT PADDED PALMThis rose pruning gloves with thorn-proof/puncture resistant padded palm that better thorn and scratch resistant. Suitable for cactus, blackberries, roses and other barbed plants in the garden or patio. FULL PROTECTION LEATHER GARDEN GLOVESElbow-length gauntlet will keep your arms safe and covered to your elbow. Extended cowhide leather cuff protects forearms from cuts and scratches, long pruning gloves allowing you free from your roses painlessly. FLEXIBLE, COMFORTABLE and BREATHABLEThe garden gloves are meticulously stitched. Ergonomically designed thumbs make it easier to grip garden tools. Pliable and breathable enough in leather material to maintain