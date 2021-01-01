Gardener's Lifetime Hori Hori Knife

An original Japanese design, this multipurpose knife is an indispensable tool in your gardening arsenal. Dig, weed, saw, split â€" you name it the Hori Hori can do it. You'll wonder how you ever got along without it! Our Gardenerâ€™s Lifetime tools are hand-forged in Holland from the finest high-carbon Swedish boron steel by DeWit®, a fifth-generation family-owned business. Unlike stamped steel tools that tend to be flimsy, these are ready for a lifetime of use by serious gardeners. The steel tangs extend into sustainable grown hardwood handles, so that they're sturdy, ultra durable, and comfortable to use.