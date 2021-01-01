The Crazy Plant Guy & Co Gardener Aesthetic Minimalist Crazy Plant Guy Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This Crazy Plant Guy aesthetic features a small succulent in a terra cotta pot. It's the perfect gardener gift for the garden. Plant Dad designs are trendy, popular and cool. Crazy Plant Guy Designs take that to a whole new level. Love your plants. And your crazy plant guy.. The only design just for him! Dad, Uncle, Brother, Husband, Boyfriend. Any man who loves being outdoors (and who collects more plants than he probably should) will love this. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only