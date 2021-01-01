Pink Garden Umbrella Crafted from Cotton and Bamboo

Thai artisan Nikom presents this cheerful garden umbrella just right for providing relief from the summer sun or adding festive cheer to your outdoor party. The decorative umbrella is crafted from hand-painted cotton and natural bamboo. The umbrella comes with a handy cotton storage pouch; the pole disassembles for convenience.Please note: Umbrella is intended for decorative and occasional use; it should not be left outdoors continuously or allowed to get wet.Umbrella stand sold separately.