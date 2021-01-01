VAN ZYVERDEN Garden Succulent Sedum Winky Roots (Set of 3)

Sedum is a perennial with thick, succulent leaves, fleshy stems, and clusters of flowers. There are many types of sedums/garden succulents, yet all are easy to care for and grow in American gardens. Sometimes called 'fat plants, these very popular and trendy favorites have some parts that are more than normally thickened and fleshy, usually to retain water in arid climates or soil conditions. Sedums are also commonly known as Stonecrop. A very dependable choice for the garden that offers foliage interest early in the season and a colorful flower display later. Sedum Winky is a dwarf selection that forms a low mound of gray-green foliage, topped by new foliage that is splotched pink and cream and produces pink flowers. Temperature or water shock can blush the foliage into a range of colors. A truly unique succulent.