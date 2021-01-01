Garden Songbird Handpainted Locking Birdbath

Their feathery friends bring joy and sweet songs to lives. It showcases these creatures in their natural habitat wrapped around the pedestal and hand-painted in beautiful detail. We also know how sometimes nature strolls into your back yard and knocks your birdbath top off. All hand painted birdbaths now come with a locking top to help keep things together. It is best known for the unique hand-painted birdbaths and planters. 100% Handcrafted with rich clay deposits in Roseville, Ohio. This is the last American made pottery factory around. Still make the pottery using the lost art of Jiggering and some of our jiggered go back generations. All hand-painted planters and birdbaths are signed by the artist who paints them, making each one unique and personal.