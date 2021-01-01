Garden Raised Fabric Bed Planting Flower Planter Elevated Plant Grow Bag Box Planting Bag-Khaki/#5

Feature:1. The plant bag is made of high quality Non Woven Fabric.2. Perfect solution for limited garden space, poor garden soil.3. Ideal for an herb garden, small flower garden or vegetables.4. It's easy to use safe and reliable, green pollution-free: unfold, fill and grow.5. Fabric Grow Containers(Bags) can be used for soil or hydroponic applications both indoors and outdoors.6. Designed to allow roots to breathe, release heat naturally prevent root circling. Easily drainage of water.7. Advanced equipment and high strength polyester thread are used for sewing, making the lines neat and beautiful.8. Application Use: Balcony Garden, Home Gardening, Greening project, Hotel, Nursery Production, Balcony Vegetable GardenSpecification: Color Green /Khaki#150 x 20 cm/19.69' x 7.87'#260 x 20 cm/23.62' x 7.87'#370 x 30 cm/27.56' x 11.81'#480 x 30 cm/31.5' x 11.81'#590 x 30 cm/35.43' x 11.81'#6120 x 30 cm/47.24' x 11.81'Note:1. Manual measuring, please allow 1 ~ 3 cm error, thank you.2.