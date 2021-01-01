From flower gardener plants botanical pattern gift

Flower Gardener Plants Botanical Pattern Gift Garden Plants Leaves Green Leaf Pattern Botanical Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Great botanical pattern design for your special gardener and flower lover. If you love botany and tropical botanical gardens with trees, floral colorful flowers and a lot of green leaves and plants this design is for you. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com