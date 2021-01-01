Garden Path at Giverny Canvas Art

Oil painting on canvas hand painted canvas art of a famous Monet painting, Garden Path at Giverny. The original masterpiece was created in 1902. Today Monet's Garden Path at Giverny has been carefully recreated detail-by-detail, color-by-color to near perfection. While Monet successfully captured life's reality in many of his works, his aim was to analyze the ever-changing nature of color and light. Known as the classic Impressionist , one can not help but have deep admiration for his talent. This work of art has the same emotions and beauty as the original. Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers! Frame description: Victorian Gold Frame - Gold Finish.