From timeless treasures
Timeless Treasures Rose Garden Packed Roses Rose, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Advertisement
Fabric Type: 100% Cotton Import Designation: Made in the USA or Imported Fabric care instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low 44'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 44'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 44'' x 108''. Perfect for quilting, apparel and home decor accents. Colors include shades of pink, black, white, antique white, beige, shades of green and red.