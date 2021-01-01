Trademark Fine Art 'Garden Impressions 3' Canvas Art by Sheila Golden

Artist: Sheila GoldenSubject: FloralStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features an abstracted watercolor painting of deep red flowers on a colorful background. Sheila grew up in the New York area, and was painting by the time she started grade school. Her love of nature, flowers, color, and animals has been reflected in her art, which ranges from floral to landscapes, watercolor to acrylic. Her work has been published in greeting cards and in film, having done backgrounds for Sesame Street Television and KQED Public Television. She has received ribbons at numerous festivals, and Sheila's collage art was selected for a Calendar of Women Artists. Her paintings have been exhibited in galleries in Santa Fe, NM, San Francisco and New York City. Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Trademark Fine Art offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes, in an assortment of sizes that will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom to the living room, or even the office, Trademark Fine Art makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come!