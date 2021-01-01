Garden Hod, Small

Originally used by Maine clam diggers to hold and rinse their catch, these hods are popular gathering baskets for the garden harvest and cut flowers. Still made in New England, our basket has an oil-finished pine-and-maple frame, and food-grade, vinyl-covered mesh that lets you rinse dirt and debris from your veggies right in the garden. You'll find yourself using it for more than just harvesting - carrying picnic items, storing potatoes and squash, gathering items to bring upstairs, holding guest hand towels and more. The same design as our traditional clam-digger-inspired hod, the mini version is as versatile as it is adorable. Combining craftsmanship with utility, it has an oil-finished pine-and-maple frame, and food-grade, vinyl-covered mesh that stands up to a solid soaking. Use it in the garden, garage, the guest bathroom, and more! Perfect for harvesting cherry tomatoes, small fruits and flowers.