Flags Galore Garden Flags - Light Blue 'Pool Rules' Outdoor Flag

Light Blue 'Pool Rules' Outdoor Flag. Fade-resistant and colorful, this charming flag immediately sets your home apart with a touch of personality and flair. Stake not includedFull graphic text: Pool rules. The lifeguard is probably on a beer run. Swim at your own risk. Float swim and soak up the sun. Hold my drink or watch this is not allowed! Enjoy the music. Belly flops will be rated on a scale from 1-10. Proudly serving whatever you bring.12.5'' W x 18'' H x 0.1'' DPolyester / metalImported