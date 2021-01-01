From personalized planet
Personalized Planet Garden Flags - 'Happy Halloween' Personalized Garden Flag
'Happy Halloween' Personalized Garden Flag. Ensure your visitors know they're in for a scare with this garden flag that boasts a touch of personalized panache. Full graphic text: Happy Halloween (personalized name)Stand not included12'' W x 17.5'' HPolyesterSpot cleanAdditional text included as shownImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.