Breeze Decor Garden Flags Multi-Color - Purple & Green Happy Haunting Cat Double-Sided Outdoor Flag
Purple & Green Happy Haunting Cat Double-Sided Outdoor Flag. Add a spook-tacular touch to your yard or garden with this outdoor flag featuring a frighteningly delightful design. The UV-resistant graphic is printed on both sides, and the thick material promises lasting durability. Stake not included13'' W x 18.5'' HReadable on both sidesUV-resistant100% polyesterHand wash; dry flat