Garden City Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (8321-PN)

By Hudson Valley. Garden City's restoration style shapes the industrial socket holder, rings and the machined details on the cast metal backplate. Garden City is wired with an on/off switch, making it ideal for a bedside reading lamp. The Garden City Wall Sconce is available in aged brass, antique nickel, old bronze, or polished nickel finishes. UL Listed. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Cone. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel