Garcon Floor Lamp by Carpyen - Color: Beige - Finish: Painted - (2071800)

The Garcon Floor Lamp features an utilitarian design complemented by soft lines and warm colors creatintg a modern floor lamp that is both stylish and functional. Attached to a height-adjustable stem is an articulating shade that can be rotated in all directions to create a wide range of lighting arrangements. The round, sturdy base and playful shade of this metal floor lamp feature a classic color finish, which is accentuated by the upper-half of the height-adjustable stem which features a black finish. Adding a touch of personality to a variety of interior designs, this timeless lighting fixture is ideal for providing ambient illumination in bedrooms, offices, and living room spaces.Includes a switch on the shade. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Shape: Cone. Color: Beige. Finish: Beige