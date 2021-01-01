Garage Lights 60W LED Garage Lighting 6000LM 6500K LED 3Leaf Garage Ceiling Light Fixtures LED Garage Light with Adjustable MultiPosition Panels.

The Same Watt, 3 Times BrighterGarage light with 3*48 LED lamp beads, total 6000lm CRI>80, 6000K white daylight, 3 times brighter than ordinary bulbs. Energy-saving lamp chip save 85% of energy consumption. 2 led garage lights are enough to illuminate the garage with large space. Faster Cooling Rate, Longer Span LifeThe die-cast aluminum design can promotes air circulation, unique cooling system design increased 80% cooling rate. Long-term continuous use won't damage the lamp beads. We guarantee that you won't need to change the garage light for at least 7 years. Professional Certified SafeOur led garage light has obtained ETL certification(US Power Product Safety Certification). After official professional testing, eliminate all safety hazards and provide you with absolutely safe products. Comprehensive Advantages1. Bring an ideal 360 led garage lighting range; 2.One-step installation without tools; 3.Garage light is widely used in