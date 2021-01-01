Garage Hooks, Heavy Duty Bike Storage Hooks Wall Hooks Screw-in Utility Storage Hangers Shed Garage Garden Hook Plastic Coated for Wall.

Best Quality Guranteed. -Well Constructed-Secure, and sturdy design. High quality heavy duty steel with anti-slip rubber coating provides added visibility, safety and grip. Prevent scratching your valuables as well. -Space Saver-Pefect for most items you might hang on a garage wall or other storage area. An ideal solution for ceiling or wall hanging of bicycles, power equipment, furniture, chair, ladder, tools, and hoses. -Wide-mouth Design- bike hooks have a unique, wide-mouth design providing for easy-on / easy-off storage. Vertical bike holder set-up saves space and is highly cost-effective when compared with a traditional bike rack Max Capacity: 100 lb -Easy to Install-When using our bike wall mounts, make sure to install in a stud/wood wall (not drywall, only) to ensure the hook stays secure. -Package Include-6x Screw-in Bike Hooks