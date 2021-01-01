From honey-can-do
Honey-Can-Do GAR-03537 Expandable Contemporary Garment Rack with Locking Casters White/Chrome Storage and Organization Closet Organizers Clothes Racks
Honey-Can-Do GAR-03537 Expandable Contemporary Garment Rack with Locking Casters Features:Durable garment rack with rust-resistant steel frame is the ideal solution for those looking for extra hanging storage spaceSmoothly rolls from room to room on swiveling casters with locking mechanismAdjustable hanging bar accommodate longer garments, outdoor gear, or drying laundryContemporary design adds a nice touch to any room of the house that needs additional garment storageSome assembly required, comes with tools for assemblyLimited lifetime warranty for the original ownerSpecifications:Height: 66.93"Length: 54.92"Width: 16.93"Product Variations:GAR-03535: Black/Chrome Expandable Contemporary Garment Rack with Locking CastersGAR-03537 (This Model): White/Chrome Expandable Contemporary Garment Rack with Locking Casters Clothes Racks White/Chrome