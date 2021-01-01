Gannon Outdoor Aluminum Club Chairs With Cushions, Set Of 4, Silver, Canvas Teal Sunbrella

Sunbrella Cushion Covers Shipping Separately! Add some extra seating to your patio with this set of club chairs. Featuring a full, rust-proof aluminum frame with Sunbrella cushions, these chairs are as functional as they are comfortable. With their aluminum frame, these chairs are easy to move around to accommodate any and all parties that you throw. With their neutral color scheme, these chairs are sure to match any décor you currently have, making these the perfect chairs for you. Free Khaki Water Resistant Cushion Covers arriving on the cushions with all Sunbrella Orders! Sunbrella Cushion Covers Shipping Separately!