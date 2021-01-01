Gannett 1 - Bulb Outdoor Wall Lantern

This 1-light outdoor wall lantern combines sleek metal and seeded glass to create coastal farmhouse curb appeal. It's made from metal and features a clean-lined two-tiered silhouette with an outer rectangular frame and an inner shade. Seeded glass amplifies the light from the bulb (not included) throughout your front yard or back patio. This fixture is suited for wet locations, so you can install it in areas with direct rain and weather exposure. Plus, it's compatible with a dimmer switch to effortlessly take you from day to night. Fixture Finish: Satin Nickel