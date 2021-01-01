Gannaway Desk

This solid wood desk brings understated, traditional design to your home office. It's made from pine wood and features four post legs for a simple silhouette. Two soft-close drawers offer plenty of space for your pens, notebooks, or spare chargers. The center drawer has a drop front, so you can use it as a keyboard tray to reduce clutter on your desktop. Slim handle pulls on the drawers add a modern flair. This desk measures 60" wide, so there's plenty of room to spread out as you tackle your to-dos. Color: Warm Walnut Brown