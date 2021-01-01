From elecwish

Elecwish Gaming RGB Mousepad with 14 LED Lighting Modes Extra Large Touch Control Mouse Pad(Red)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Designed by professional gamers, this product is designed with a Soft surface to improve the controllability and movement accuracy of the mouse. The soft fabric protects your elbows, the non-slip eco-resin base, firmly grasps the tabletop, and is sleek. Nylon threaded, wearable and comfortable, ideal for use in games/offices, plenty of room to move the mouse, and a clean, tidy desktop. Packing list: 1 *mouse pad 1 * Micro USB cable 1 * Manuel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com