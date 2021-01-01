From skytech
Skytech Gaming PC Desktop AMD Ryzen 3 1200, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB, 8 GB DDR4, 500 GB SSD, 11AC WiFi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Advertisement
AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Desktop Processor 3.4 GHz Precision Boost (up to 3.45 GHz with XFR), 500 GB SSD GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card (Brand May Vary), 8 GB DDR4 3000 MHz Gaming Memory, Windows 10 Home 64-bit 802.11ac Wi-Fi, No Bloatware, HD Audio and Mic, Free Gaming Keyboard and Mouse, Graphic output options include 1 x HDMI, and 1 x Display Port Guaranteed, Additional Ports may vary, USB Ports Including 2.0, 3.0, and 3.2 Gen1 Ports 3 x RGB Dual RING Fans for Maximum Air Flow, Powered by 80 Plus Certified Gaming Power Supply, Skytech Chronos Mini, Black Edition w/ Front Mesh Gaming Case