Gaming MouseRechargeable 24Ghz Wireless Mice with USB Receiver7 Colors BacklitSilent Buttons for MacBookComputer PCLaptopBeauty Girl

Best Quality Guranteed. Pink Beauty Girl Design This mouse use popular Beauty Girl design. With 7 colors backlit, the mouse looks very lovely. 2.4G Stable Wireless Transmission More secure and precise, the transmission distance can reach to 10 meters(approx 30ft). Virtually no delays or dropouts. No need any driver, just plug and play! Rechargable FunctionBuilt-in 600Mah lithium battery, you can charge it with our USB charge cable. Ultra Energy Saving & Durable Multi-stage power saving mode, less power consumption. There is a button at the bottom with three adjustable modes: ON, OFF, ON(with Back Light).The mouse will be in auto sleeping mode in 8 minutes of inactivity. Wide CompatibilityCompatible with Windows XP/Vista/Win7/Win8/Win10/ME/2000/Mac10.x, etc.