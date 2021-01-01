Gaming Mouse Pads Blue Anime Dragon Mouse Pad Gaming RGB LED Pc Keyboard Desk Mat Black Computer Accessories for Laptop Desk XL 800X300Mm

14 Lighting Modes Super Glow Fiber - Chroma customizable lighting provides a distinctive appearance, Choose from totally 14 lighting modes, including single color modes, breath lighting modes, flash modes, wave modes, red, blue, green, yellow, cyan, purple, white. you can discover modes what you like. Press and hold for 3 seconds to turn off in any mode, and then press again to turn on Memory function when power off One-touch control One-touch control designed to switch the light colors and turn off. Choose the favorite color mode and enjoy the game play experience. Powered by USB plug and No driver required. One control button makes switching the LED modes effortlessly. One button, press one time to change the Lighting mode, press twice to change the brightness. Non-slip rubber base Special rubber textured underside stays stable. It also comes with a texture what enhances this ability even further. Gaming mouse Pad that will rest firmly on your desk even during the most inten