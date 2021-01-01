Gaming Mouse Pad Large Mandalorian Skin Season 5-Non-Slip Rubber Base & Stitched Edges Mousepad-Textured Cloth Design-Large Laptop Desk.

AWESOME DESIGN FOR YOU?Print Vivid Color Scenes And Pictures On The Mouse pad Through Advanced Technology, Give You a Wonderful Feeling For Your Office, Home Work Or Gaming. For Loyal Fans Of This Theme, This is a Perfect Holiday Gifts. COMFORTABLE AND DURABLE? This Huge Gaming Mousepad Made Of Durable Environmentally Friendly Material, Features Smooth Textured Cloth Surface, Non-Slip Rubber Base And Durable Stitched Anti-Fray Edges Design. Comfortable For Typing, Home Work, Game Or Using The Mice. EASY TO CARE?This Large Mouse Mat Has Good Locking-Color Effect. Liquid Stains Can Be Cleaned With Water For Continuous Use. High Resolution Image Quality And Will Not Easy To Fade Or Scratch Off. OFFICE AND GAMING?The Desk Pad Measure Size is 23.6x11.8x0.12 Inches / 600x300x3 mm. This Extra Large Desk Mat Is Very Suitable For Office, Gaming, Learning, Desktops, Laptop, Personal Computers, Consoles, Mechanical Keyboard, Mini Keyboards And Mice. WORRY-FREE PURCHASE?As Soon As