Gaming Mouse pad Disgaea Square Waterproof Mouse Pad Non Slip Rubber Base MousePads for Office Home Laptop Travel,31.4'x11.8'x0.12'Inch A XL(30x80cm)

?SPACIOUS SIZE- ?Dimension of this XXL mouse pad is 35.4\u201dx15.8\u201dx0.1', provides larger area to fit your keyboard and mouse and other desk items. Allowing an easy solution for game play, work, study and a clean desk at the same time? HIGH STABILITY & DURABILITY?Featuring an anti-slip rubber base provides heavy grip prevents sliding or movement of mouse pad. Professional edge stitching combined with waterproof material prevents fraying from spilled drinks and ensures longer lifespan? Cloth + rubber base?The mouse pad is easy to clean. You only need to wipe the surface with a damp cloth? Accurate, precise?High-precision optical surface, even when used in Large-scale game keep your mouse speed and precision while also providing you with enough mouse movement space? PRODUCT service? values our customers. If you are not happy with the quality of your mouse mat, please feel free to contact us anytime your happy shopping experience is our priority