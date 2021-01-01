Gaming Mouse Pad, Desk Pad Mat with No-Slip Rubber Base and Stitched Edges, Waterproof - 3Mm Thick - Smooth Gaming Surface Mousepad for Computer & .

11.8x23.6x0.12 Inches, Large Enough To Accommodate A Full-size Keyboard And Mouse. Provide Enough Space For Games, Office Work, Homework. The Surface Of The Table Mat Is Treated With High Pressure To Make It Smoother And Denser. The Mouse Moves Fast And Maintains Excellent Speed And Control. Perfectly Compatible With Various Mouse Sensitivities, Perfect For Work And Gaming. Strong, Wrap-around Stitching Edges Prevent Wear. Ensure Long-term Use Without Deformation And Degumming. Make The Mouse Pad More Durable. The Natural Rubber Base Secures The Table Top To Ensure That The Table Pad Does Not Move When Moving Quickly. The Same Applies To Glass Desktops. Water-resistant Surface. When Liquid Spills On The Table Mat, It Can Form Water Droplets And Slide Off. Can Effectively Prevent Accidental Damage Caused By Liquid Overflow.