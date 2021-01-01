From nshi

Gaming Mouse Pad Custom Design, Cow Hide Pattern with Spots Farm Life with Cattle Camouflag Mouse Pad with Stitched Edge Mouse Mat Waterproof.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Size: 7.9 x 9.5 in, Unique prints, vibrant colors, the best gift idea. Personalized Mouse Pad: Unique, decorate your desktop with your favorite image. The use of a sufficient area to satisfy regular work and surf the Internet. Non-slip base: nice rectangular shape with non-slip back. It does not slide with the mouse and is very durable. Attractive custom mouse pad with unique design, giving a new style to your office. Easy to clean. Liquid stains on the surface can be washed. After drying, the mat can continue to be used.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com