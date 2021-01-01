From nshi

Gaming Mouse pad Code Geass Mouse Pad Colourful Computer Mat Gaming Mousepad Large Indie Pop Padmouse Keyboard Games Pc Gamer Desk C(40×90Cm)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

?35.5 inch x 15.8 inch x 0.1inch extended size?XL, XXL mouse pad has a large size of35.5 inch x 15.8 inch x 0.1inch, providing you with enough space to place the mouse, the keyboard can also be placed on other desktops article. Professional seam? The durable seam edge and high-density high-quality texture on the circumference ensure that it will not be deformed and degummed after long-term use. Special waterproof surface?The mouse pad has a special waterproof surface processed by us to avoid spilling coffee or other beverages on it, which will affect the use of the mouse pad? Cloth + rubber base?The mouse pad is easy to clean. You only need to wipe the surface with a damp cloth. Accurate, precise?High-precision optical surface, even when used in PUGB, LOL, Steam, Overwatch, Call of Duty games, keep your mouse speed and precision while also providing you with enough mouse movement space

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com