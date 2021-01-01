From corsair
CORSAIR Gaming Mouse Pad, Black (CH-9000106-WW)
Advertisement
The Corsair® CH-9000106-WW mouse pad in black/gray color, is made of pro-grade cloth and has high endurance, suitable for high-DPI gaming. This pad has reinforced stitched edges that guard against surface peeling. The pad has optimized textile-weaved surface design gives superior control and precision tracking for absolutely lethal in-game accuracy..Textile-weaved black/gray gaming mouse pad for high-DPI gaming mice.Stitched edges guard against surface peeling.Comes with 1 year warranty.Fray resistant, slip resistant.Textile-weave surface is designed for pixel-precise targeting and low friction.Dimensions: 11.8"H x 14.2"W x 0.1"D.Optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice.Anti-skid rubber base.Anti-fray cloth.Anti-fray cloth gaming mouse pad features stitched edges which are guard against surface peeling.