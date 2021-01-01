Gaming Mouse Pad, Canjoy 31.5 x 11.8 inch XL Large Extended Mouse Pad, Big Keyboard Mousepad Desk Mat with Non-Slip Rubber Base and Stitched Edges.

Large and Extended SizeThe size of this XL large mouse pad is 31.511.80.07 inch, which is big enough to fit your full-sized keyboard, mouse, laptop, or other item on the desk, providing more space for professional gaming or office work. Besides, you can also use this extended mouse pad as a desk pad, writing pad, platform protection mat. Keep your desk clean and uncluttered. Ultra Smooth SurfaceThis extended mouse pad is easy to be cleaned by wet rag or washed, no deformation and much durable than other ones. Covered by the superfine fabric, the mouse pad has a soft and smooth surface, helps you track the mouse fast and accurately, maximally enhances your gaming/working experience. Non-Slip Rubber BaseThe bottom base of the full desk mouse pad is made of good natural rubber, which is no harm to human heath. It will not have unpleasant smell compared with other wrist rest pads. Designed with dense textured rubber, the mouse pad will grip you desk firmly, avoid the random movement and provi