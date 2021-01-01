Gaming Keycaps Puller MagicWand Stlye Keycap Removal Tool Expert for Mechanical Keyboard Magicforce (Golden Cudgel KeyPuller)

Your keyboard deserves a better keycap puller tool. ZOMO keycap puller is a good choice, catpaw style made the keycaps puller both aesthetic and practical. ZOMO Golden cudgel keycap removal tool is made of high-quality material, which is more flexible and thin enough to pass through the spaces between the keys. You just need to place the keycap puller metal at the bottom of the keycap and pull the keycap out vertically. Sun wukong's weapon shape designed for maximum comfort. Compatible for most mechanical keyboards including Cherry MX Kailh, Outemu, and Content Switches. Golden cudgel style keycap puller is a necessary tool for any mechanical keyboard owner. Easily remove and replace keycaps with this keycap removal tool.