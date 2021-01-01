Gaming Keycaps for Cherry MX Swtiches(OEM R4) Hand Made Resin Key caps…(Snow Mountain R4 )

Condition: Keycaps are made of premium quality resin to ensure endless amounts of gaming. Fit for: Fits most mechanical keyboards with Cherry MX switches. Little differences could be found as all cho26key keycaps are crafted by hand. Package Included: Keycap x 1(keyboard not) When the keycap is installed on the keyboard, it is found to be too tight or too loose, please do not install it forcibly. You can use a hair dryer against the cross socket part of the keycap and heat it for about 5 seconds to make the base slightly softer. Then plug it into the shaft of the keyboard.