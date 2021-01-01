From homyl
Homyl Gaming Keyboard Mechanical Wired Keyboard Black Switch Backlight Keyboard
Advertisement
* Strong mechanical sense, loud rhythm, clear sound immerses you hit in the game * Powerful multimedia controls, detachable USB cable. Fantasy LED light effect look like so cool * High-performance gaming keys, fully anti-ghosting keys, N-key rollover help you make the right moves with precision and distinct tactile feel. * Linear action and easy contorl design, simple layout and suspended button. * Ergonomical design keycaps, Stepped keycaps, widened gaming keys (ESC, DEL and direction keys) and strengthened space key allow quick strike & easy control & reduced fatigue.