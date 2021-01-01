Gaming Keyboard and Mouse, Soke-Six 2.4G Wireless Retro Punk Typewriter-Style Backlit Keyboard Mice Combo,4800mAh Battery, Mechanical.

Built-in Rechargeable Battery: The keyboard has a large capacity lithium battery of 4000 mAh; the mouse's lithium battery is 800 mAh, can be easily recharged by USB cable(Include), no need to change the battery. A half-year battery life can be obtained on a single charge (A fully charge need about 5 hrs)Maximize your usage needs 2.4G Wireless Technology, Plug & Play: Advanced chip provides 33 feet/10m wireless automatic connection for fast data transmission without any delays. 2 in 1 receiver unifies the keyboard mouse connections into one USB port, Plug & Play, no need to driver LED Backlight: This keyboard has a cool backlight which can be switched to always on breath off by pressing FN +DEL; Backlit can be adjustable to your loved brightness and speed for an immersive lighting effect. FN / increase /decrease brightness; FN+ / Light deceleration/acceleration Intelligent Sleep, Save Power: There are On/Off switch for both the keyboard and mouse, you are able to turn them