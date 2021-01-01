From zerone

zerone gaming earbuds for ps4, 3.5mm wired gaming earpiece noise cancelling in-ear headphones with mic for sony ps4 playstation

$18.04
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

[Advanced sound-processing technology]:Built-in speaker unit, adopts advanced sound-processing technology to give you deeper musical feeling. [Mic switch]:Equipped with on/off control for mic, you can turn off the mic when not needed. [Ergonomic design]:In-ear earbuds fit snugly in your ears, comfortable for long time wearing. [3.5mm jack]:Specially designed for Sony PS4 controller, also compatible with other 3.5mm audio devices. [Stylish]:Earphone heads are embellished with blue color, elegantly fashionable.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com