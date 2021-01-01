Walnew Gaming Desk Steel Frame Y-shaped Gaming Desk with Adjustable Height, Black 63" x28.9" x 31.9"

Key Features: Large Gaming Surface: Designed for gaming, the large gaming desktop can support up to a 40-inch monitor. In addition to the monitor, mouse and keyboard, there's plenty of space for other gaming devices as well as your hands. Sturdy Base: Stability is especially important for a gamer. Y-Shape legs and high quality metal can be more stable and more sturdy when you working or gaming. Gaming Handle Rack: Gaming handle rack can provide you extra place to put your electronic equipment, such as disks, game pads and phones. Gamer-Friendly: The desk will come with a cup holder, a headphone hook and a full mouse pad which make this desk a multi-functional workstation. It provides you a more convenient gaming and working environment. Details: Large gaming surface offers you with plenty of space, makes you fell better. Component: Comes with a cup holder, a headphone hook, a full mouse pad, and a gaming handle rack Y-Shaped legs: Providing strong support for your game equipment. Carbon fiber surface: Modern, full with texture and easy to clean. Dimension: Overall Dimension: 28.9" X 63" X 31.9"(L x W x H) Inches Desktop Dimension: 28.9" X 63"(L x W) Inches Package Dimension: 31.9" X 35" X 7.1"(L x W x H) Inches Height: 31" Weight: 64lbs Max Capacity :220lbs Tips: Please loosen all the screws before you put the desk all together. After you put the desktop on the Y-shape base, you can tighten all the screws. It will be more efficient.